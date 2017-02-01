Trump Hands Pelosi Prime Time To Slam SCOTUS Pick

if Donald Trump thought it was a great idea to time his SCOTUS pick to steal thunder from Nancy Pelosi's Town Hall? It backfired.

As a House member, Pelosi has no vote to confirm SCOTUS nominees, and she stayed neutral on how the Senate leadership should approach the whole Stolen Seat issue. But she let her audience know just how dangerous a Judge Gorsuch could be on the High Court:

Elections have ramifications, and here is a living, breathing example of it. Gabby Giffords' group, The Group for Responsible Solutions relating to Gun Safety, said that he comes down on the side of felons over gun safety. He is hostile to women's reproductive rights. the Hobby Lobby case, for example. the list goes on and on.

She pointed out that Gorsuch had voted against social skills training for autistic students being a part of special education. No, really.

Gun safety groups are particularly appalled by the Gorsuch nomination. Robyn Thomas, Executive Director of the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, said in a statement:

Even Justice Scalia, arguably the most conservative Supreme Court justice in modern history, spoke out in favor of reasonable firearms regulation, including the prohibition on felons possessing guns. Gorsuch is such a radical choice that his presence on the court threatens to undermine half a century’s worth of firearms policy and to gravely jeopardize public safety. We have a responsibility to insist on a Supreme Court nominee who will not reject decades of Constitutional law in favor of his ideological agenda.