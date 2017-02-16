Trump: People Protesting Over Obamacare Aren't 'Republican People That Are Representatives'

During the most bizarre presidential press conference I've ever witnessed, Donald Trump was asked a question about the ACA repeal. His response, as unintelligible as it was, was also very disturbing.

"We've begun preparing to repeal and replace Obamacare," he assured his questioner. "Obamacare is a disaster, folks. It's a disaster. You can say, oh, Obamacare. They fill up our rallies with people that you wonder how they get there but they're not the Republican people that are representatives are so we've begun preparing to representing."

So what is he saying there? That Republicans are the only people worth representing? That all of those people with pre-existing conditions are Democrats? (They're not)

Or is he saying that the Republican representatives don't represent the people who benefit from the Affordable Care Act, which is literally every American?

Which is it?