New Republican Lie: Coney Barrett Won't Overturn ACA! Perish The Thought!

I can't say it better than Bobby Lewis: "The news channel that's tried to get the Supreme Court to destroy Obamacare since 2010, and which supports a president who asked the Supreme Court to destroy Obamacare four months ago, now swears that the Supreme Court is not going to destroy Obamacare."

Fox News doctor Nicole Saphier insisted to Steve Doocy that all of the legal experts she's talked to know for a fact that SCOTUS will not overturn the whole of Obamacare. Saphier also pretended out loud that "the protection of preexisting conditions does “not necessarily equate” to the Affordable Care Act itself, and an adverse ruling would not mean the end of those protections."

YES IT FRICKING WOULD, NICOLE.

You know, that healthcare bill that passed by the skin of its teeth ten years ago and that House Republicans voted 54 times in four years to repeal.

But nobody loves covering pre-existing conditions and lowering prescription drug prices more than Donald Trump! Look at his executive orders!

And the thing we're doing in the anti-obamacare case isn't something we're doing and it won't work? Mitch McConnell at his very bad debate last night:

@senatemajldr says with a smirk, "no one believes the Supreme Court is going to strike down the Affordable Care Act." Remember this moment and then watch them take it from you with no remorse.