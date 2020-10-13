Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

New Republican Lie: Coney Barrett Won't Overturn ACA! Perish The Thought!

Yeah they tried the "we love pre-existing conditions" lie in 2018, too. But now it's going to the Supreme Court, and the GOP is pretending THEIR case against Obamacare isn't theirs and isn't a case. Wow.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

I can't say it better than Bobby Lewis: "The news channel that's tried to get the Supreme Court to destroy Obamacare since 2010, and which supports a president who asked the Supreme Court to destroy Obamacare four months ago, now swears that the Supreme Court is not going to destroy Obamacare."

Fox News doctor Nicole Saphier insisted to Steve Doocy that all of the legal experts she's talked to know for a fact that SCOTUS will not overturn the whole of Obamacare. Saphier also pretended out loud that "the protection of preexisting conditions does “not necessarily equate” to the Affordable Care Act itself, and an adverse ruling would not mean the end of those protections."

YES IT FRICKING WOULD, NICOLE.

You know, that healthcare bill that passed by the skin of its teeth ten years ago and that House Republicans voted 54 times in four years to repeal.

But nobody loves covering pre-existing conditions and lowering prescription drug prices more than Donald Trump! Look at his executive orders!

And the thing we're doing in the anti-obamacare case isn't something we're doing and it won't work? Mitch McConnell at his very bad debate last night:

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.