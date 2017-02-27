Trump Shocked: 'Nobody Knew That Healthcare Could Be So Complicated'

Oh, be still my beating heart. After meeting with Rick Scott (top Medicare defrauder in history), Scott Walker, and before meeting with a gaggle of health insurance CEOs, Donald Trump shared some sad news.

No tax cuts for corporations until they can finally get rid of the evil program giving millions health insurance.

"[Health care] an unbelievably complex subject," said Trump. "Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated, statutorily and for budget purposes, as you know, we have to do health care before we do the tax cut."

Well, yes. That tax cut has to happen because there are disgruntled billionaires out there who just cannot abide paying one red cent for taxes, especially when it means sick people get health care.

He continued, "The tax cut is going to be major, it's going to be simple and the whole tax plan is wonderful but i can't do it until we do health care because we have to know what the health care is going to cost and statutorily that's the way it is."

That sounds pretty ominous for Medicare enrollees, honestly. Because the ACA is more or less paid for with tax revenues created specifically to cover it.

Reassuring the billionaires, he said, "For those people that say, oh, gee, i wish we could do the tax first it just doesn't work that way. I would like to do it first. Tax cutting has never been that easy but it's a tiny little ant compared to what we're talking about with Obamacare."

Funny how that works, isn't it? Those people who voted for you, Mr. Trump, did not think you would take their health care away. Don't believe me? Here's one of your voters:

After struggling for years without insurance, the 55-year-old former small-business owner — who has battled diabetes, high blood pressure and two cancers — credits Obamacare with saving her life. Watson also voted for Donald Trump, believing the businessman would bring change. She dismissed his campaign pledges to scrap the Affordable Care Act as bluster.

↓ Story continues below ↓ Now, as she watches the new president push to kill the law that provided her with a critical lifeline, Watson finds herself among many Trump supporters who must reconcile their votes with worries about the future of their healthcare.

Trump should just leave it alone, since he clearly doesn't understand it at all. Check this tweet:

Great meeting with CEOs of leading U.S. health insurance companies who provide great healthcare to the American people. pic.twitter.com/s2NMVMvQq3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2017

Not one of those CEOs provides healthcare. Doctors, nurses, and other professionals do. If he cannot even understand that, he's not qualified to form any healthcare policy going forward.

Trump wants to beef up military spending while cutting health care to do it, which means we'll likely all be dead and there won't be much of a country to protect.