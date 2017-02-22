U.S. Will Have Lowest Life Expectancy Among All Industrialized Nations By 2030

Last among the world's industrialized nations. And that's with the Affordable Care Act in place. What happens with the Republicans completely destroy what's left of the social safety net?

Source: BBC

Imperial College London and the World Health Organization analysed lifespans in 35 industrialised countries.

...

The data also forecasts that Japan, once the picture of longevity, will tumble down the global rankings.

It currently has the highest life expectancy for women, but will be overtaken by both South Korea and France, the study suggests. Meanwhile, male life expectancy will go from the fourth highest to 11th out of the countries studied.

...

The US also performs poorly and is on course to have the lowest life expectancy of rich countries by 2030.

The study predicts an average age of 80 for men and 83 for women - roughly the same state Mexico and Croatia will have achieved.

"They are almost opposite of South Korea," added Prof Ezzati.

"[Society in the US is] very unequal to an extent the whole national performance is affected - it is the only country without universal health insurance.

"And it is the first country that has stopped growing taller, which shows something about early life nutrition."

The US will be overtaken by Chile, where women born in 2030 will expect to live for 87 years and men for 81.