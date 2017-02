Trump is doing everything he can to make sure he and his banker friends get richer. Not sure why since suuuuppperrrrr old. But, ya know, I guess screwing the little guy is fun for him. Repealing Dodd Frank, eliminating the Fiduciary rule & signing an executive order making it harder for Americans to buy homes. All in the first 3 weeks. #WhenWillItBeOver

Please subscribe at youtube.com/newsynews!