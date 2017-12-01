White House Bans Staff From Appearing On CNN? Promise?

Donald Trump doesn't seem to ever stop helping his "enemies."

His Muslim Ban raised over 6 times the annual budget for the ACLU.

And now there's new excitement about tuning in to CNN, because the White House refuses to allow their staff to appear on the network.

Because CNN is not "promoting the Trump agenda." AS IF that's CNN's actual job.

No Kellyanne Conway on CNN? PROMISE?

White House spokespeople will no longer appear on CNN because it doesn’t ‘promote’ Trump agenda https://t.co/DFzy5JEA99 pic.twitter.com/0CBF8m14ZD — Raw Story (@RawStory) February 1, 2017

A reminder to C&L readers: When you hear "Senior Administration Official said" followed by something undeniably insane, it's Kellyanne Conway. She is the Queen of anonymous quotes for the White House and Propaganda Minister for Trump.

It's not a loss for any network to be "denied access" to Trump's propaganda minister. They can just run her "alternative facts" clip from NBC and cover it as 'media analysis.' And with the word out that spinning your dial to CNN means you will never see Kellyanne lie live on air? Ad rates should go through the roof.

Don't forget that the "Senior Adminstration Official" also calledt the Muslim Ban policy implementation "a massive success story."

'“It really is a massive success story in terms of implementation on every single level,” a senior administration official told reporters'" pic.twitter.com/GghZ5o9CIi — Katherine Dolan (@KatherineLiddy) January 31, 2017

Note to CNN: If you could only ditch Jeffrey Lord and Kayleigh McEnany, I'd never change the channel. (Sorry, Rachel Maddow)

And yes, this post is completely serious. If CNN sees that calling out Trump liars improves ratings, more news outlets will do it. The "suits upstairs" at cable news don't give a rat's butt about integrity. They have one motivation -- ratings. Give it to them.