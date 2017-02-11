Yes, Innocent People Sit In Jail In The USA...Because Money

You will not believe this video about the US Money Bail Rip Off.

Except you will.

Reports from the Pretrial Justice Institute indicate that reforming the bail system would, you know, save taxpayers money.

Highlights include:

* $14 billion in direct costs to American taxpayers to detain people who are mostly low risk and accused of nonviolent offenses, with collateral costs estimated at $140 billion annually,

* $75 million in nonrefundable bondsmen fees collected in just one year from mostly low-income people in cases that were dropped or found not guilty in Maryland, and

* Courts would see $78 billion in annual savings and benefits if they used evidence-based risk assessment tools in release decisions, instead of money bail.