California AG Xavier Becerra Endorses Jimmy Gomez As His Successor To Congress
Xavier Becerra gave up his Congressional seat to become California's Attorney General so there's been a heavy fight to see who will become the next Congressperson in CA-34 and Xavier finally weighed in and tapped Jimmy Gomez to be that person.
Xavier said, “ He will be an outstanding representative for the people I served in Congress. We have worked closely together since he became our Assemblyman. President Obama cited his Paid Family Leave bill as a national model. He's been at the forefront against climate change and domestic violence, to increase the minimum wage and to make higher education affordable. We need a champion like Jimmy Gomez.”
That's a huge endorsement for Jimmy Gomez's campaign.
Here's some background on Gomez:
Jimmy Gomez is a State Assembly Member and former advocate for the United Nurses Associations of California. First elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 with over 86% of the vote, his assembly district encompasses more than half the 34th Congressional District. He is known for passing landmark legislation expanding Paid Family Leave, funding for domestic violence prevention, and funding and access for education. Jimmy lives in the Eagle Rock with his wife Mary, and dog Austin.
Comments