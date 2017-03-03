California AG Xavier Becerra Endorses Jimmy Gomez As His Successor To Congress

Xavier Becerra gave up his Congressional seat to become California's Attorney General so there's been a heavy fight to see who will become the next Congressperson in CA-34 and Xavier finally weighed in and tapped Jimmy Gomez to be that person.

Xavier said, “ He will be an outstanding representative for the people I served in Congress. We have worked closely together since he became our Assemblyman. President Obama cited his Paid Family Leave bill as a national model. He's been at the forefront against climate change and domestic violence, to increase the minimum wage and to make higher education affordable. We need a champion like Jimmy Gomez.”

That's a huge endorsement for Jimmy Gomez's campaign.

Here's some background on Gomez: