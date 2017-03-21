Bill O'Reilly Just Told Trump To Stick To The Truth?

It appears Trump doesn't pay much attention to his pal Bill O'Reilly anymore, since Fox and Friends has become his go-to place for facts and intelligence these days. But last night Bill O'Reilly once again scolded Trump for not sticking to the facts:

"The accusation that President Obama was actively involved in harming the Trump Campaign has now harmed the president himself."

Bill continued, "He needs the American people to focus on the economy, the new healthcare proposal and border security … not alleged conspiracies. In the future, the president would be wise to embrace only facts in his pronouncements."

That from Bill O'Reilly. Let that sink in.