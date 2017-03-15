BREAKING: House Intelligence Says 'No Evidence' On Trump Wiretap Claims

Congressmen Devin Nunes (R) and Adam Schiff (D) held a press conference today to announce that there is "no evidence" that Trump's 'wiretapping' claims against Barack Obama are true.

You're going to hear those words again and again: "no evidence." It's a polite (and why are we being polite?) way to say Trump's either lying or crazy.

Democrat Adam Schiff, the minority leader on the Intelligence Committee, was just adorable as he expects accountability from the Trump White House:

SCHIFF: I do think it's incumbent if we get to March 20th and have the testimony, we all expect from the director that there was no substance to the accusation that Barack Obama illegally wiretapped Trump Tower. that the president explain himself. I think this -- you can't level an accusation of that type without either retracting it or explaining just why it was done. And I think there are, from a national security perspective, great concerns if the president is willing to state things like that without any basis because the country needs to be able to rely on him, particularly if we have a crisis that is an external crisis as every president does within their term of office. so I think it is a serious matter. And I appreciate the chairman's willingness to have an open hearing on this. and I think the testimony will be very important.

Let's remember the facts as we know them: our so-called president woke up Saturday morning March 4, and, unsupervised by his daughter and her husband, read a Breitbart report about a Marc Levin radio program pushing the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower. The so-called President then broadcast via Twitter some truly insane charges about his predecessor. That is what happened.

They need to 25th Amendment this guy because crazy, lying, or both. There IS now evidence of that. And that is what no one on TV will say.

In the meantime, because the Republican Party insists that no, Trump really is the president, the REAL deep state, people like United States Congressmen and FBI officials, have been under pressure to "prove" that what the so-called president tweeted was either true or untrue.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Don't forget that primary source Marc Levin has taken himself out of the equation by claiming he is "not Nostradamus." Really.

And apparently no one in Washington including all media is willing to bare their chest to Steve Bannon's dagger by even mentioning Breitbart. Breitbart.com, who runs the Republican Party. And therefore the government of the United States of America.

PS. Our tax dollars are paying for all of this "investigation" by the way. Has Trump left for his regular Mar-a-Lago weekend yet?