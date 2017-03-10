C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Bad Smoke

It's time to make another Friday in the music club a funky one. Tonight, we're making it Motor City funky even if the record is on a Windy City record label.

Bad Smoke are the Fabulous Counts (and then later simply just known as the Counts) in disguise. Formed in Detroit in in the late 1968, they caught the attention of producer Richard "Popcorn" Wylie, recording several singles on the Moira label and landed a top 40 R&B with "Get Down People" in 1970.

The band signed to the legendary Detroit label Westbound but didn't get the push their labelmates Funkadelic and Ohio Players got. Being under contract with Westbound still at the time most like explains why this track was released under a different name. Either that or they just got done tokin' on some good green and figured the nom de plume seem appropriate. That's just a theory though so don't hold me to it. The groove here is definitely blazed and hazy either way.

What are you listening to tonight?