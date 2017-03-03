C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Damaged Bug

Musician Jon Dwyer has to be one of those guys who never rests. From his former bands such as the Coach Whips and the Hospitals to his most famous and main vehicle these days, Thee Oh Sees, it seems he doesn't have a new record out, he is working on one.

Damaged Bug is John in solo mode. The latest record, Bunker Funk, is about to drop in next week and is the third full length he's released under the name on his label, Castle Face, since 2014. There's a familiar weirdness that John always brings to any project he is involved in, but this one goes into its own weird galaxies where space rock collides with garage punk and a dance party is being held for the apocalypse.

What are you listening to tonight?