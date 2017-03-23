C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Groundhogs

By Dale Merrill
When Pavement's Slanted and Enchanted came out in 1992 I listened to a lot. And I mean A LOT. One day I was on what was probably my eighth playing of the day of it when my neighbor came over and asked me "You ever heard of the Groundhogs?"

I had heard of the band but never heard them. "Aren't they some old man Brit blues band?" I replied. My neighbor said "Well, to an extent, yes but what you keep listening to reminds me of them."

The next day he brought me over a cassette he made of their album Thank Christ for the Bomb. You know what? I did remind me a little bit of Pavement too. Later down the road I read an interview with Steve Malkmus of Pavement where he said good things about the album too.

Tony McPhee has been the one constant member of the Groundhogs since their formation in 1963. He's still out there doing it. He turns 73 years old today.

What are you listening to tonight?


Thank Christ for the Bomb
Thank Christ for the Bomb
Artist: Groundhogs
Price: $6.56
(As of 03/23/17 10:02 am details)

