C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Wayne Hancock

By Dale Merrill
Last night we featured a song from an album titled Road Food. And tonight, let's talk songs about being on the road.

This one from Wayne Hancock came to mind pretty quickly when thinking about road songs. This one is the title track from his debut album, which came out originally in 1995. Most people weren't even referring to him as "The Train" yet.

What are you listening to tonight?


Thunderstorms and Neon Signs by Wayne Hancock
Thunderstorms and Neon Signs by Wayne Hancock
Artist: Wayne Hancock

