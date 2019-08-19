Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Wayne Shorter

Floating in the heaviness.
By Dale Merrill

Alright, all you lucid somnambulists here in the music club tonight. How's this for a combo?

•Tenor Saxophone – Wayne Shorter
•Trumpet – Lee Morgan
•Piano – McCoy Tyner
•Bass – Reginald Workman
•Drums – Elvin Jones

1964's Night Dreamer was Wayne Shorter's fourth album as both bandleader and composer. It is noted for Shorter's change of direction. The songs on the album being less busy than some of his previous work and taking on a more simplistic, cosmic vibe instead.

What are you listening to tonight?


