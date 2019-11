In many contemporary discussions about great jazz pieces of the 1960s, I feel that the genius Wayne Shorter often gets overlooked. Take “Yes Or No” from his 1964 album JuJu. It’s like he’s speaking a language of mystics but in a way that anyone can understand.

You can’t beat band that includes McCoy Tyner on piano, Reggie Workman playing bass and the master Elvin Jones on drums either!

What are you listening to tonight?