Psycho Marjorie Taylor Greene: Dems Want To Put MAGA In Firing Squads

QAnon Klan mom Marjorie Taylor-Greene told the traitorous Steve Bannon during Trump's inauguration that Democratic Unity is a fraud and they want to line up MAGA Republicans and execute them.
These MAGAts are insane.
BANNON: I gave a speech last night, we've got to fight, fight, fight today because all this unity with them is totally phony.
They don't believe it.
They're going to try to chop block President Trump and get Hakeem Jeffries back in and impeach him.
Your thoughts.
GREENE: Steve, there's no unity. No. Absolutely not.
No. These people would line us up in front of a firing squad and kill us if they could.
We know exactly who the Democrats are. Their mask is off.
The MAGA cult loves violence and violent references to anything they don't understand or despise. Marge is a lunatic.
WTF is Bannon, that fucking traitor talking about?
Isn't the opposing party, led by Hakeem Jeffries, supposed to try to win elections and reclaim the majority?
Trump pardoned Bannon on federal charges of stealing millions of dollars of Trump supporter's money in the Build The Wall scam, and he's trying to discuss the Democratic party as the one being corrupt?
I thought Greene was working on her MAGA weather machine device.