Psycho Marjorie Taylor Greene: Dems Want To Put MAGA In Firing Squads

These creeps can't even take a minute to stop lying.
By John AmatoJanuary 21, 2025

QAnon Klan mom Marjorie Taylor-Greene told the traitorous Steve Bannon during Trump's inauguration that Democratic Unity is a fraud and they want to line up MAGA Republicans and execute them.

These MAGAts are insane.

BANNON: I gave a speech last night, we've got to fight, fight, fight today because all this unity with them is totally phony.

They don't believe it.

They're going to try to chop block President Trump and get Hakeem Jeffries back in and impeach him.

Your thoughts.

GREENE: Steve, there's no unity. No. Absolutely not.

No. These people would line us up in front of a firing squad and kill us if they could.

We know exactly who the Democrats are. Their mask is off.

The MAGA cult loves violence and violent references to anything they don't understand or despise. Marge is a lunatic.

WTF is Bannon, that fucking traitor talking about?

Isn't the opposing party, led by Hakeem Jeffries, supposed to try to win elections and reclaim the majority?

Trump pardoned Bannon on federal charges of stealing millions of dollars of Trump supporter's money in the Build The Wall scam, and he's trying to discuss the Democratic party as the one being corrupt?

I thought Greene was working on her MAGA weather machine device.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon