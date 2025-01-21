Psycho Marjorie Taylor Greene: Dems Want To Put MAGA In Firing Squads

QAnon Klan mom Marjorie Taylor-Greene told the traitorous Steve Bannon during Trump's inauguration that Democratic Unity is a fraud and they want to line up MAGA Republicans and execute them.

These MAGAts are insane.

BANNON: I gave a speech last night, we've got to fight, fight, fight today because all this unity with them is totally phony.

They don't believe it.

They're going to try to chop block President Trump and get Hakeem Jeffries back in and impeach him.

Your thoughts.

GREENE: Steve, there's no unity. No. Absolutely not.

No. These people would line us up in front of a firing squad and kill us if they could.

We know exactly who the Democrats are. Their mask is off.