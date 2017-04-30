C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Wayne Kramer

I suppose I could post a MC5 song up in the music club tonight to acknowledge that it was on this day Brother Wayne Kramer arrived on this planet and would eventually be part of a combo that was one of the precursors to punk rock, noise rock, grunge and a gazillion other sub-genres.

Instead though, let's hear something from his first official solo which came out almost 22 years to the day he walked off stage during the middle of an MC5 set in Detroit which led to closing that chapter of the band.

What was Wayne doing during the years between that and when this album came out? Well, there were a lot of dark days to say the least but he did eventually see light at the end of the tunnel. A dingy light though because there's a lot of observing of a world that can be often bleak on this album.

He's a rock-n-roll survivor!

What are you listening to tonight?