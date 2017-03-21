C&L's Late Nite Music With Jesca Hoop

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

As far as the modern "weird folk music" types go, I find Jesca Hoop one of the most interesting musically. It's perhaps because she has been around some interesting people early in her career and up to now.

She was the nanny to Tom Waits children, served as a back up singer for Peter Gabriel and has collaborated with Iron & Wine. There's much more to her CV than just that but you get the hint that her music is not taking the listener into a run of the mill coffee house balladeer direction.

It seems that last couple of weeks songs from her newest album, Memories Are Now, have been popping up a lot of places in my travels. Here's one from it.

What are you listening to tonight?


Memories Are Now
Memories Are Now
Artist: Jesca Hoop
Price: $8.82
(As of 03/21/17 09:55 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV