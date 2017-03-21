C&L's Late Nite Music With Jesca Hoop

As far as the modern "weird folk music" types go, I find Jesca Hoop one of the most interesting musically. It's perhaps because she has been around some interesting people early in her career and up to now.

She was the nanny to Tom Waits children, served as a back up singer for Peter Gabriel and has collaborated with Iron & Wine. There's much more to her CV than just that but you get the hint that her music is not taking the listener into a run of the mill coffee house balladeer direction.

It seems that last couple of weeks songs from her newest album, Memories Are Now, have been popping up a lot of places in my travels. Here's one from it.

What are you listening to tonight?