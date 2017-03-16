Executive Orders, Revisited

And now we must turn our attention to the Executive Order Hair Führer issued Monday (but probably/certainly written by Bannon), which reads:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:

“By the authority vested in me, the popular vote LOSER” — there, I fixed it for you, Einstein.

Section 1. Purpose. This order is intended to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of the executive branch by directing the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (Director) to propose a plan to reorganize governmental functions and eliminate unnecessary agencies (as defined in section 551(1) of title 5, United States Code), components of agencies, and agency programs.

Eliminate? The purpose of the EO is to eliminate agencies. Got it.

Sec. 2. Proposed Plan to Improve the Efficiency, Effectiveness, and Accountability of Federal Agencies, Including, as Appropriate, to Eliminate or Reorganize Unnecessary or Redundant Federal Agencies. (a) Within 180 days of the date of this order, the head of each agency shall submit to the Director a proposed plan to reorganize the agency, if appropriate, in order to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of that agency.

The head of each Agency, all of whom were chosen because they have publicly expressed the desire that they want to see their agencies destroyed? ol’ 3-Departments Perry comes immediately to mind!

(b) The Director shall publish a notice in the Federal Register inviting the public to suggest improvements in the organization and functioning of the executive branch and shall consider the suggestions when formulating the proposed plan described in subsection (c) of this section.

You can give us your input; we reserve the right to laugh at you peons.

(c) Within 180 days after the closing date for the submission of suggestions pursuant to subsection (b) of this section, the Director shall submit to the President a proposed plan to reorganize the executive branch in order to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of agencies. The proposed plan shall include, as appropriate, recommendations to eliminate unnecessary agencies, components of agencies, and agency programs, and to merge functions. The proposed plan shall include recommendations for any legislation or administrative measures necessary to achieve the proposed reorganization.

↓ Story continues below ↓

What if the need to expand an agency… oh, never mind. The purpose is to destroy the government or at least hobble it so it cannot function.

(d) In developing the proposed plan described in subsection (c) of this section, the Director shall consider, in addition to any other relevant factors: (i) whether some or all of the functions of an agency, a component, or a program are appropriate for the Federal Government or would be better left to State or local governments or to the private sector through free enterprise;

The second purpose of the EO is to Privatize functions of the government. There we have it. They are not just going to sell of assets, they are going to sell off functions.

(ii) whether some or all of the functions of an agency, a component, or a program are redundant, including with those of another agency, component, or program; (iii) whether certain administrative capabilities necessary for operating an agency, a component, or a program are redundant with those of another agency, component, or program; (iv) whether the costs of continuing to operate an agency, a component, or a program are justified by the public benefits it provides; and

How one measures this is not stated, but I suspect the Magic Ouija Board will be consulted, if not the Magic 8-Ball.

(v) the costs of shutting down or merging agencies, components, or programs, including the costs of addressing the equities of affected agency staff.

Lay off government employees. Republicans don’t consider government employees to really be employed. It always amazes me. Makes me wonder what they will think when 1 million new unemployment claims are made.

(e) In developing the proposed plan described in subsection (c) of this section, the Director shall consult with the head of each agency and, consistent with applicable law, with persons or entities outside the Federal Government with relevant expertise in organizational structure and management.

They will send in Consultants whose role will be to destroy things. Office Space!

Sec. 3. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect: (i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or (ii) the functions of the Director relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals. (b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations. (c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person. DONALD J. TRUMP THE WHITE HOUSE, March 13, 2017.

This is Steve Bannon’s wet dream. The goal is very clearly stated: to eliminate agencies and functions of the Federal Government. Not to evaluate if an agency is working and to fix what needs to be fixed, but to eliminate or sell off the function.

We are so eff’ed in the dark.

Crossposted at Mock, Paper, Scissors