Ha, Ha! Trump 'May' Write Letter Waiving Bannon's Privilege

Trump is "considering" sending a letter to Stevie "Two Shirts" Bannon waiving his claim of executive privilege, allegedly clearing the way for Bannon to testify before the Jan. 6th committee. But it seems to be a scam to help Bannon run out the clock. Looks like the Post got chumped! Via the Washington Post:

The letter would reiterate that Trump invoked executive privilege in September 2021, when Bannon was first subpoenaed by the House committee. But it would say that the former president is now willing to give up that claim — the validity of which has been disputed — if Bannon can reach an agreement on the terms of an appearance before the panel. The letter was described by three people familiar with it, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity.

Some advisers were seeking to talk Trump out of signing the letter.

Bannon was charged with contempt of Congress in November 2021 for refusing to comply with the subpoena. A trial on those charges is scheduled to begin July 18, though Bannon has sought to delay the proceedings.

The committee has argued that claims of executive privilege are not valid for Bannon, who was a private citizen at the time of Jan. 6, 2021. The committee has also said that Bannon, an outspoken advocate of false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, was required to respond to the subpoena in some way — citing claims of privilege on a question-by-question basis instead of by refusing to respond.

Again: Please don't believe Bannon's lawyer when he claims he discovered something DOJ told him on December 2.



Please don't believe Trump when he claims he told Bannon to invoke Executive Privilege.



Please don't be painfully stupid.



Please? — emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 8, 2022

Incredible nonsense for Fox views and right-wing bigots: Claim a fake privilege and then wave the fake privilege when you're about to lose.



Trump considering waiving executive privilege claim for Bannon. Prosecutors don't think it ever appliedhttps://t.co/qO6yCMEe6h — John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) July 9, 2022

Trump And Steve Bannon Are Trying To Pull An Executive Privilege Con On The 1/6 Committee https://t.co/FbkwpGnJIV via @politicususa pic.twitter.com/gl1JwnGX0a — Grandpa Snarky - #StandWithUkraine (@GrandpaSnarky) July 9, 2022