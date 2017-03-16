Former Texas Congressman Steve Stockman Is Big Trouble With The Feds

Former Texas Congressman and perpetual troll Steve Stockman is in some deep trouble, according to a report by Click2Houston.com.

Stockman appeared in shackles before a judge today to answer charges that he laundered money through a Nevada non-profit organization which received one donation in the amount of $350,000.00 to his personal campaign account via his employees.

Bail was set at $25,000, and he was ordered to appear Friday by 2 PM with an attorney.

Stockman was an infamous troll who ran against Texas Senator John Cornyn in 2014, losing spectacularly. He resigned his House seat to do it, and if he's convicted, he'll have a nice room in a private prison somewhere for a very long time.

There are many reasons to rejoice over Stockman's arrest, but a walk down memory lane yielded this little nugget, which I found interesting in light of current FBI investigations. Remember the time Stockman went missing for awhile? Well....

He claims he was in Russia but missed a meeting with Putin because of the whole, you know, Davos thing that nobody ever suspected would keep Putin busy. He also didn’t get to meet with Edward Snowden. Or Jennifer Lopez or General Francisco Franco. The Queen of England also denied his request because she was washing her hair that day. Okay, so I made up everything after Snowden but you also most believed it, didn’t you? That’s because he’s Steve Stockman.

Oh. Maybe his single donor was Russian, too. Who knows?

But if you're not into Russian conspiracy theories, there's plenty more fun Steve Stockman stories. Like the time he compared desperate migrant children from Central America to the U.S. Army invading France. Or that time he said liberal tears were the best gun lubricant around. Or the time he threatened anyone who published his mugshot with federal prison. And he really, really wanted to impeach President Obama for daring to use executive orders to limit gun ownership in the teeniest, tiniest way.

Just last week, Stockman told The Federalist that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions should do even more than purge Obama-era U.S. Attorneys, because “the administration was abusing the Department of Justice to bankrupt, harass, and punish many of Obama’s political opponents.”

I guess we know who he was talking about. But given that those U.S. Attorneys have been purged and he's still being hauled up in court, too bad for him.

He isn't the only one who ought to be investigated for this, though. Over the years, I've found lots of popup non-profits with one or two donations that mysteriously disappear into the hands of other people, never to be seen again. It seems to be a common way to launder bribes and other funds from one big donor into the hands of willing politicians looking to be bought. They should really investigate further, particularly if they know who donated that $350,000 to Stockman. I guarantee it wasn't a one-off.