Trump Campaign Accused In FEC Complaint: $170 Million In Money Laundering

Forbes reported yesterday that The Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan campaign finance watchdog group, filed a complaint with the FEC accusing the Trump campaign of “laundering” $170 million through numerous companies. Some of them are related to former campaign manager Brad Pascale. Via Raw Story:

The complaint accuses the campaign and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee of disguising nearly $170 million in campaign spending. “It adds that the firms are ‘headed by Trump’s recent campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and/or created by Trump campaign lawyers.’ The complaint alleges that the Trump campaign paid millions of dollars to campaign-connected vendors without reporting those payments to the FEC, specifically homing in on American Made Media Consultants (AMMC), a firm created by Parscale, which has been paid over $106 million, making it the campaigns largest vendor,” the magazine noted.

No wonder Brad's so despondent. Even though the complaint was filed in July, the Forbes story this week raises it to a whole new level of scrutiny. He probably assumed that Trump would pin it all on him, even though the campaign lawyers were involved.

In case you needed a reminder, campaign money laundering is just one of the things that put Paul Manafort in prison.