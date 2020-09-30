Trump Advisors Worry Parscale Will Turn On Them Over Campaign Finances

The Trump campaign may be hoping to give former campaign manager Brad Parscale the “coffee boy” treatment now that he’s under investigation over campaign finances and the Trump family is reportedly worried he’ll start talking.

Parscale, you probably recall, was taken into custody by police on Sunday after his wife reported that he was armed and threatening suicide. That was just hours after the New York Times dropped its bombshell about Donald Trump’s taxes.

On Sunday, the Trump campaign issued a statement, “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

Now, that “member of the family” – who is also reportedly under investigation for stealing up to $50 million from the Trump campaign and the RNC – is being quietly disappeared from the campaign website.

From The Daily Beast:

President Donald Trump’s campaign still won’t clarify the status of its erstwhile campaign manager Brad Parscale, who was taken into custody by police outside of his Florida home over the weekend. But the campaign is quietly purging its website of Parscale’s visage. Since Tuesday, the campaign has removed a video of Parscale from the homepage of its “Army for Trump” election monitoring operation. It also deleted a page on the main campaign website featuring a video of Parscale and Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and senior campaign adviser. The video of their discussion, billed as a Q&A on the state of the campaign, has also been removed from YouTube. Those deletions were first flagged on Twitter by the writer Jeryl Bier. … In the wake of his detention over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported that Parscale was “under investigation” for pocketing as much as $50 million from the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee. But the story did not specify who exactly was doing the investigating, and the campaign and the RNC both denied the report.

That investigation may be related or in addition to a complaint filed Tuesday with the Federal Elections Commission by the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan campaign finance watchdog group. As C&L reported, the complaint accuses the Trump campaign of laundering $170 million through numerous companies, some of them connected to Parscale. C&L’s Susie Madrak also reminded us that campaign money laundering is one of the crimes that sent Paul Manafort to jail.

Today, Gabriel Sherman reported this nugget: “According to the source close to the campaign, the Trump family is worried that Parscale could turn on them and cooperate with law enforcement about possible campaign finance violations. ‘The family is worried Brad will start talking,’ the source said.”

Something tells me the family will need to do more than wipe Parscale from the campaign website to distance themselves from any campaign crimes committed by their own campaign manager.

Also, I haven’t forgotten that the woman Melania Trump tried to blame for spending improprieties by the inaugural committee has said she’s working with three criminal investigations.