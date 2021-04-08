Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Ted Cruz Allegedly Bought Book Ads With Campaign Funds

Ted "Cancun" Cruz is in trouble for using campaign funds to buy Facebook ads to promote his "book."
By Frances Langum
Ted Cruz Allegedly Bought Book Ads With Campaign Funds

The world of conservative book sales is one big grift. Regnery Press is so often in the middle of it.

It's so bad that conservative authors unsuccessfully sued Regnery themselves in 2007 for giving away "bulk buys" of their titles to inflate sales, while cutting the authors' royalties.

Many conservatives buy their own books in bulk in an attempt to get on the New York Times Bestseller List. These days the Times puts a dagger emoji next to those listed that benefit from so-called "bulk sales."

Ted Cruz, or at least his publisher, tried to get around the "bulk sales" emoji by hiring individuals to go out and buy his 2015 campaign book "A Time for Truth" (yeah). The Times swiped his book right off the list -- "cancel culture silencing of conservative thought!"

So is this latest book act brazen or just stupid?

Ted Cruz posted Facebook adswhich said, "buy this book today" and "order now" for his latest publication, "One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History."

The Facebook ads also blatantly included the pronouncement “Paid for by Ted Cruz for Senate.”

It's obvious that the FEC law has no teeth and the Senate Ethics Committee won't do squat. The best the Campaign Legal Center can hope for is that Ted Cruz will be forced to reimburse his own campaign for the ads. The Campaign Legal Center itself hopes the For The People Act will pass and give some teeth to the FEC.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team