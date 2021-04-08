Ted Cruz Allegedly Bought Book Ads With Campaign Funds

The world of conservative book sales is one big grift. Regnery Press is so often in the middle of it.

It's so bad that conservative authors unsuccessfully sued Regnery themselves in 2007 for giving away "bulk buys" of their titles to inflate sales, while cutting the authors' royalties.

Many conservatives buy their own books in bulk in an attempt to get on the New York Times Bestseller List. These days the Times puts a dagger emoji next to those listed that benefit from so-called "bulk sales."

Ted Cruz, or at least his publisher, tried to get around the "bulk sales" emoji by hiring individuals to go out and buy his 2015 campaign book "A Time for Truth" (yeah). The Times swiped his book right off the list -- "cancel culture silencing of conservative thought!"

So is this latest book act brazen or just stupid?

Ted Cruz for Senate spent up to $18k on Facebook ads promoting @tedcruz's book. The problem? Cruz receives royalties. Using campaign funds to promote the book violates the ban on using campaign money for personal gain. @FEC and Senate Ethics should step in.https://t.co/t9A2dMmbgb — Campaign Legal Center (@CampaignLegal) April 7, 2021

Ted Cruz posted Facebook adswhich said, "buy this book today" and "order now" for his latest publication, "One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History."

The Facebook ads also blatantly included the pronouncement “Paid for by Ted Cruz for Senate.”

It's obvious that the FEC law has no teeth and the Senate Ethics Committee won't do squat. The best the Campaign Legal Center can hope for is that Ted Cruz will be forced to reimburse his own campaign for the ads. The Campaign Legal Center itself hopes the For The People Act will pass and give some teeth to the FEC.