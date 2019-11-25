Rudy Giuliani Is In Big BIG Trouble

It looks like Rudy Giuliani is in a big old pile of trouble. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that subpoenas have been issued to people connected to Donald Trump and that list includes Rudy "The Mouth" Giuliani and his pinky ring. The investigations appears to be looking into possible money laundering, obstruction of justice and campaign-finance violations and it looks like prosecutors have a laser focus on Rudy.

The WSJ further reports that "prosecutors have sent subpoenas and other requests to potential witnesses seeking records and information related to Mr. Giuliani and two of his associates." This is the same office that charged Rudy's buddies, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. Companies named in the subpoenas include Giuliani Partners and a company co-founded by Parnas and Giuliani.

The subpoenas outline more than a half dozen potential charges, including:



"Obstruction of justice, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements to the federal government, serving as an agent of a foreign government without registering with the Justice Department, donating funds from foreign nationals, making contributions in the name of another person or allowing someone else to use one’s name to make a contribution, along with mail fraud and wire fraud."

That is A LOT of charges. Does Rudy's "insurance policy" shield him? Possibly.

The subpoenas also bring Donald Trump into the mix. Shocking, I know. Two other groups mentioned are America First Action and America First Policies, two pro-Trump groups.

Ironic that Rudy Giuliani has gone on tv for literally dozens of interviews claiming he is seeking out corruption when, in fact, he may be the most corrupt one.

I, for one, cannot wait until Rudy gets on tv for his next interview.