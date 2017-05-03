Fox Asks Clueless Trump Supporters About 'Wiretapping' Accusations

As Adam Peck over at Think Progress noted yesterday, Trump supporters were hoping to “show the world their overwhelming response to the historic turnout for the Women's March at rallies across the country” this weekend. Sadly for them, the turnout ended up being what most would charitably describe as "underwhelming," with sparse crowds showing up to attend in cities across the country.

There were only about a hundred supporters--with a counter-protest of about fifty--who rallied in New York outside of Trump Tower to show their support, and of course, the Republican propaganda channel was out there to find out how well their constant brainwashing has worked on Trump's loyal supporters.

Here's Koch-head Pete Hegseth asking people at the rally what they think of the latest accusations from Orange Julius, accusing President Obama of “wiretapping” Trump Tower and for their opinion on the Trump administrations ties to Russia:

Q: Why are you all out here?

A: I felt motivated to support the president.

A: We are the modern patriots.

Q: What you make of all the leaks that are coming out?

A: I think it's actually an organized attempt to try to undermine our president.

A: I think to take down any president of the United States is a horrible thing to do because why would you want the president to be successful? Why wouldn't you want America to be successful?

Q: Can I ask you a question? Are you a Russian agent?

A: No.

A: When did the Democrats go all Dr. Strangelove? You go back a generation. They used criticize the Republicans for not getting along with Russians. Now that we are being diplomatic, oh now, we are traitors.

A: This is exactly what Trump is saying right now. If you insinuate we are in bed with Russia, we're going do the very same thing to you. Guess what? We can both play this game and it is a game, and it's really undermining the progress that our country could make. It's disgusting. And we're the ones who suffer.

Q: Who was it what said “Tell Vladimir after the election I'll have more flexibility”?

A: Who else? Obama.

Q: Who was it that 'set the reset button' in a new relationship with Russia?

A: Hillary, Hillary. And they are all have connections. They're all hypocrites. They are what they say the enemies are, they say what the enemy is. [...]

Q: You saw the tweets this morning? What you make of what President Trump is talking about as far as wiretaps at Trump Tower?

A: I'm not happy about it at all. Any of us could be wiretapped.

Q: Does it worry you potentially an Obama administration a month before an election would be authorizing, even if it was legal, wiretaps of Trump Tower?

A: Definitely not okay.

A: I think it's insane. I don't think ah... the President of the United States can't do that without a court order.

Q: So, even if there was a court order, or a sense maybe there was communication with somebody, does it concern you that in the middle of an election you would be listening in on the opposition candidate?

A: Well, that's back to 1972. That is Watergate-type of thing, but I'd like to see any kind of evidence.

Q: Have you seen evidence yet that there is collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians?

A: I haven't seen anything directly. No.

Q: There's been a lot of talk about potential collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians over the course of the election. Have you seen evidence that that's true also?

A: No, not at all. I mean, there's evidence that there's been contacts but we don't know yet, at least, the public doesn't know anything about the details of those contacts. So right now you really can't make a real judgment upon collusion. That is a grand accusation.

A: There's a lot of accusations. I don't think there's a lot of evidence.