‘Go Straight To Hell’: Angela Rye Shreds Bill O’Reilly After Racist Attack On Maxine Waters

By David
5 hours ago by Scarce
up

CNN contributor Angela Rye lashed out at Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Tuesday after he mocked Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) for wearing a “James Brown wig.”

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning, O’Reilly refused to comment on Waters’ recent assertion that Democrats were more patriotic than Republican lawmakers who have turned a blind eye to President Donald Trump’s destruction of America.

“I didn’t hear a word [Maxine Waters] said,” O’Reilly quipped, according to Media Matters. “I was looking at the James Brown wig. If we have a picture of James, it’s the same wig.

Rye fired back at O’Reilly in a tweet on Tuesday.


