‘Go Straight To Hell’: Angela Rye Shreds Bill O’Reilly After Racist Attack On Maxine Waters

CNN contributor Angela Rye lashed out at Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Tuesday after he mocked Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) for wearing a “James Brown wig.”

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning, O’Reilly refused to comment on Waters’ recent assertion that Democrats were more patriotic than Republican lawmakers who have turned a blind eye to President Donald Trump’s destruction of America.

“I didn’t hear a word [Maxine Waters] said,” O’Reilly quipped, according to Media Matters. “I was looking at the James Brown wig. If we have a picture of James, it’s the same wig.

Rye fired back at O’Reilly in a tweet on Tuesday.