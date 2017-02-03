Sessions Denies Meeting With Russians Re Political Campaign

Earlier this morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions told NBC reporters that he never "with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign," in response to the Washington Post's blockbuster story.

The Post report said AG Sessions met with the Russian ambassador twice, but did not disclose those meetings either in writing or under oath during his Senate confirmation hearing. That's punishable by a five year prison term.

Sessions said, "Well, I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign and those remarks are unbelievable to me and are false. I don’t have anything else to say about that.”

A reporter asked, "What about the calls to recuse yourself?

Sessions replied, "Well, I have said when ever it's appropriate, I will recuse myself, there's no doubt about that."

Sessions did take a stand by saying he didn't meet with Russians to discuss "any political campaign" and that seems like it will be his defense.

Sen. Franken's question was, "If there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do?"

Sessions replied, “I’m not aware of any of those activities,” he responded. He added: “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

Franken did not ask him if he was coordinating with the Russian, only if anyone met with them.

UPDATE: This is not good news for the AG.

Jeff Sessions Met With Russian Ambassador the Same Day Trump Gave Interview to Russian Television