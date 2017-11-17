'Any Russians In The Room?': Jeff Sessions Cracks Jokes About His Perjury

Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III paid a visit to the Federalist Society meeting, where he opened his remarks by joking around about his own perjury.

“Is Ambassador Kislyak in the room," he asked as the audience giggled.

Warming up to audience reaction, he went on. "Before I get started here, any Russians? Anybody been to Russia? Got a cousin in Russia?"

Har dee har har, Jeff. Just three days ago you were in high dudgeon, defending your flawed memory and recovered recollections. But when among friends, it's all a big joke.

We aren't laughing, because it's not funny.