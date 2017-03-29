Matt Schlapp Gets Slapped For Calling Spicer's Racism 'Just Feisty'

As our colleague Heather pointed out this morning, "Nothing like screaming over a black guy whIle defending a racist a**hole."

TheRoot.com's Jason Johnson was matter-of-fact about Spicer: “I think it was offensive. I think it was inappropriate. I think it was racist. I think it was sexist.”

He went on to say that the treatment of people of color by the Trump administration has set the tone and enabled Spicer to treat Ryan as he did.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, claimed Spicer wasn't being racist, he was just “too feisty." “This is not racism.”

Johnson was done being nice: “You don’t get to tell other people what racism is!”

“You don’t either!” said Schlapp. Really.

I think host Chris Jansen was actually relieved when breaking news about shots fired in the vicinity interrupted their fight. (Shooter was arrested without injuries.)