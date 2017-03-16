Open Thread - A Great Way To Embarrass Trump Again

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Open Thread - A Great Way To Embarrass Trump Again

Okay, so maybe no one can embarrass Trump, but we can make a difference for Meals on Wheels, who as you know is under attack in the Trump Budget Blueprint.

I can't believe senior citizens in America are on a wait list to get Meals on Wheels. (Their hashtag is #SeniorsCantWait ...for FOOD.) And Trump wants to cut that.

As much as I hate to use nasty words, the so-called president has Republicans in his administration.

Here's a link to donate to Meals on Wheels, and yes, you should follow them on Twitter.

Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV