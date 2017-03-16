Open Thread - A Great Way To Embarrass Trump Again

Signal Boost! Everybody at least FOLLOW the Meals on Wheels acct. today! We gotta show our support. https://t.co/McN5aeLkaB — Frances Langum (@bluegal) March 17, 2017

Remember when we embarrassed Trump by donating to @ACLU? It's Meals on Wheels TURN BABY. https://t.co/jVuQzfweHE I gave five bucks. — Frances Langum (@bluegal) March 17, 2017

@bluegal ... and sent a Tribute Card to Trump "In memory of the American Dream." — Monkeyfister (@Monkeyfister1) March 17, 2017

Okay, so maybe no one can embarrass Trump, but we can make a difference for Meals on Wheels, who as you know is under attack in the Trump Budget Blueprint.

I can't believe senior citizens in America are on a wait list to get Meals on Wheels. (Their hashtag is #SeniorsCantWait ...for FOOD.) And Trump wants to cut that.

As much as I hate to use nasty words, the so-called president has Republicans in his administration.

Here's a link to donate to Meals on Wheels, and yes, you should follow them on Twitter.

Open thread below...