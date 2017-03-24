Paul Ryan Yanks AHCA From Floor After Debate Closes

By Karoli Kuns
This post appears in Repeal Obamacare, part of our ongoing series Broken Promises, a project to track the campaign promises of Donald Trump and if they hold true.
Paul Ryan Yanks AHCA From Floor After Debate Closes

After hours of debate on the House floor, Paul Ryan closed debate and pulled the bill off the floor at Donald Trump's request.

Twitter was brutal.

The bill has been bleeding votes all day. During Sean Spicer's press conference, three more Republicans defected.

This post will be updated with details as they're available.

UPDATE: No, Donald Trump. You will not blame Obama or the Democrats.


Comments

