Paul Ryan Yanks AHCA From Floor After Debate Closes
After hours of debate on the House floor, Paul Ryan closed debate and pulled the bill off the floor at Donald Trump's request.
Twitter was brutal.
"I moved on her like a bitch. But I couldn’t get there." - Donald J. Trump, 2005 and today
— Brendan McDonald (@ProducerMcD) March 24, 2017
“Congressman X supported taking away your healthcare in a bill so extreme, even REPUBLICANS refused to back it!" 2018 will be FUN!
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) March 24, 2017
#GOP declared House in recess aka THEY DONT HAVE THE #TRUMPCARE VOTES YET! Keep calling ==> #KillTheBill ☎️️ 202-225-3121 ☎️️ pic.twitter.com/3se7jdzVAV
— (((sfpelosi))) (@sfpelosi) March 24, 2017
The bill has been bleeding votes all day. During Sean Spicer's press conference, three more Republicans defected.
This post will be updated with details as they're available.
UPDATE: No, Donald Trump. You will not blame Obama or the Democrats.
TRUMP tells me in interview this is now the Democrats' fault, and that he anticipates that when Obama "explodes" they will be ready to deal
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 24, 2017
