Rep. Maxine Waters Rains Fire: 'Trump Doesn't Deserve To Be President'

Rep. Maxine Waters made an appearance on Chris Hayes' show to discuss Bill O'Reilly's racist comments toward her, but she made it clear she did not care what he thought or said about her.

And then she turned to the larger picture. I'll just leave the transcript here, but I recommend watching her. She was magnificent.

We have a president of the United States who does not deserve to be president.

We have a president of the United States who has wrapped his arms around Putin and Russia and the Kremlin and I believe that if we do a credible investigation, particularly if we have independent investigations, that they will find that there was collusion.

This president has come into this office, he's disrespected our allies across the world.

He has tried to dismantle comprehensive health care for everybody under Obamacare.

This is a president who won't even show his taxes.

And I know what they are trying to do. They are trying to distract. That's a tactic that they use. When you talk about them, when you pin them down, when you are able to unveil all that they're doing, they'll try to shut you down.

I am not going anywhere. I am going to stay on message. I am going to fight for the people of this country. I'm going to fight for comprehensive health care and I don't care about Bill O'Reilly or Ailes or Trump or any of them.

We have a responsibility as elected officials to do good public policy in the best interest of all the people. That's what i'm going to do. I'm not going to stop.