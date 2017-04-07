Maxine Waters: Bill O'Reilly Belongs In Jail
Maxine Waters is the best truth-teller in Washington these days. She appeared on All In last night, prior to the announcement about the Syria bombings.
"I get nervous anytime I hear the president talk about foreign affairs."
"I get nervous when he basically doesn't know what he's talking about it. He didn't go to the briefings. I don't want him really speaking for the United States."
"I have no trust, and no confidence, in him. And I really wish, there was some way we could braid him in, I wish that our foreign affairs experts could somehow get his ear, and at least tell him to shut up, and just stop it."
And then the interview turned to confirmed-by-payoffs sexual harasser and noted Wig Expert Bill O'Reilly. Why did Trump defend BillO, Maxine Waters?
Well, it's coming out of the mouth of someone who has said terrible things about women...grabbing women in their private parts, and getting away with it. So they are two of a kind. But it is catching up with them, ...the sexual harassment enterprise, over at Fox.
...I understand the Justice Department has opened a case, to take a look at them, because this really is a sexual harassment enterprise. It shouldn't be, in America, that you can sexually harass women, and then buy your way out of it, because you're rich. If they continue to do this, in the way that they have done, they need to go to jail. The president was talking yesterday about Susan Rice, and how she needs to go to jail. They need to go to jail. Bill O'Reilly needs to go to jail. The president didn't do himself any good. And where was Ivanka? She's supposed to be his adviser! She's the one, who's supposed to be standing up for women! I think she has advised him wrong, or she's absent, and she's not in it."
