Maxine Waters: Bill O'Reilly Belongs In Jail

Maxine Waters is the best truth-teller in Washington these days. She appeared on All In last night, prior to the announcement about the Syria bombings.

"I get nervous anytime I hear the president talk about foreign affairs." "I get nervous when he basically doesn't know what he's talking about it. He didn't go to the briefings. I don't want him really speaking for the United States." "I have no trust, and no confidence, in him. And I really wish, there was some way we could braid him in, I wish that our foreign affairs experts could somehow get his ear, and at least tell him to shut up, and just stop it."

And then the interview turned to confirmed-by-payoffs sexual harasser and noted Wig Expert Bill O'Reilly. Why did Trump defend BillO, Maxine Waters?