Rep. Ted Lieu: 'Jeff Sessions Needs To Resign!'

Ted Lieu is one of the most outspoken and unfiltered voices coming from Capitol Hill since Hair Trump took office. He is especially direct on twitter, and today was no different. In response to Trump's insane 6 tweet rant about Obama allegedly wiretapping Trump Tower, an allegation that is based on nothing other than a ridiculous article on his favorite news outlet, Breitbart.

Rep. Lieu responded to Trump's tweets:

Mr. President: If there was a wiretap at Trump Tower, that means a fed judge found probable cause of crime which means you are in deep shit. https://t.co/i7dUMtHXmo — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 4, 2017

If wiretap was on Trump Tower, that means fed judge found probable cause phone lines used by agents of foreign power https://t.co/1f1366A3jI — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 4, 2017

And this final one. which echoes what the rest of us are saying as well:

Either @realDonaldTrump is paranoid like Nixon, or judge found probable cause of crime for #wiretap. Either way our President is in trouble. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 4, 2017

Rep. Lieu had a fantastic interview today on MSNBC. Here is a bit of what he said:

Lieu: I hope AG Sessions has a nice dinner because lying before Congress under oath qualifies to be sent to prison. What attorney general Sessions did was he lied under oath which violated 18 USC 1001. We need to have a special prosecutor investigate and see if he should be indicted.

(insert fire emoji's here)

He went on: "Attorney General Sessions cannot take back what he said. He specifically said that he did not have communications with the Russians. We now know that was false and not only did he not have the honesty to truth, his meeting with the Russian ambassador, they talked about Ukraine. That was enormously important to the Trump campaign."

It was a brief but informative interview with lots of passionate viewpoints coming from the left. Trump is melting down, the walls are closing in and it is up to us to keep the heat on him and his administration.

