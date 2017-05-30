Rep. Ted Lieu: Jared Kushner Needs To Resign

Rep. Ted Lieu told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that since Jared Kushner repeatedly lied on his security forms about having contact with the Russians, he should resign from the Trump administration.

With all the news swirling about Jared Kushner's seeking secret meetings with the Russians before Trump took office, Rep. Ted Lieu joined CNN to discuss Kushner's fate.

Wolf Blitzer asked, "Why do you believe there's enough evidence for [Kushner] to resign?"

The California congressman coolly replied, "It's very clear that Jared Kushner lied on his security clearance form. The white House does not deny he omitted multiple Russian meetings, now we know those meetings were significant."

He continued, " One dealt with a secret back channel to Russia. A second dealt with the head of a bank that was being sanctioned by the u.s. at the time. You don't just forget about these meetings. Jared Kushner deliberately omitted those on his security clearance form. That's a felony and it also puts in a compromised position."

Remember when the former acting AG Sally Yates told the White House that Gen. Flynn's contacts with Russia also put him in a compromised position? What happened afterwards?

Oh, she was fired.

Blitzer said that Jared's lawyer says he's ready to answer all these questions because he has nothing to hide.

Rep. Lieu replied, "I would love for Jared Kushner to answer why he lied on his security clearance form under oath and keep in mind Reuters broke a story just recently that says that on the second revised security clearance form Jared Kushner lied again. He omitted two additional contacts with the Russians that were not on that form."

On May 27th, Reuters reported: Trump son-in-law had undisclosed contacts with Russian envoy - sources

After Blitzer said Kushner's lawyer corrected that security form a day later once he got some new information and said "it was not a deliberate omission."

The Blitzer, continued, "Reuters is saying there were maybe two other phone calls, maybe three phone calls that he didn't report on. His attorney Jamie Gorelick is saying he had thousands of phone calls during that year and he couldn't remember all of them."

Rep. Lieu replied, "Jared Kushner fixed his first security clearance form only because it was pointed out to him that he omitted all these Russian meetings and because these were significant meetings, these were deliberate omissions. you can't actually fix it a day later because the felony occurs at the time he made the deliberate omissions."

And then Lieu laughed at his supposed memory losses.

"With respect to his multiple calls to the Russians, why was he even making those calls? You would remember those calls to a Russian ambassador. It's not as if he was filling out this form about events years later. He was filling out this form within months of these contacts," the Congressman said.