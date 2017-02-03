Senator Chuck Schumer Says Sessions Should Resign

And once again, it's not the crime, it's the cover-up. Senator Chuck Schumer held a press conference this morning in which he called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign. NPR:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Jeff Sessions to resign as attorney general after reports that Sessions spoke to Russia's ambassador twice last year, while Sessions was working as a top adviser and surrogate for Donald Trump's presidential campaign. The news was first reported by The Washington Post, and has since been confirmed by NPR's Carrie Johnson.

"There cannot be even the scintilla of doubt about the impartiality and fairness of the attorney general, the top law enforcement official of the land," Schumer said. "Because the Department of Justice should be above reproach, for the good of the country Attorney General Sessions should resign."

Schumer also said Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente should appoint an independent prosecutor to look into Russia's attempted influence in the 2016 election to ensure the integrity of the investigation. If that doesn't happen, Schumer said Congress should revive its own power to name an independent prosecutor, which was created in 1978 after Watergate and lapsed following the Kenneth Starr investigation of President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. Schumer also called on the Justice Department inspector general to begin an immediate investigation.