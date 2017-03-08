Poll: Majority Of Americans Want Jeff Sessions To Resign

By John Amato
The public at large are not buying the excuses coming from AG Jeff Sessions and the Trump White House. In a new Quinnipiac poll, more than half believe he lied under oath and should resign over his testimony.

Please note that Quinnipiac leans Republican. Consistently.

American voters say 52 - 40 percent that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearings and say 51 - 42 percent that he should resign, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released today.

The new poll also shows that America is unhappy about the way Trump is dealing with Russia andAmerican voters support 66 - 30 percent an "independent commission investigating potential links between some of Donald Trump's campaign advisors and the Russian government."

Laura Clawson reminds us about "a CNN/ORC poll in which a majority of respondents said there should be a special prosecutor on Donald Trump’s ties to Russia."

Even though the die-hard Trumpers don't care what he does or says, the American public does.


