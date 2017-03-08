Poll: Majority Of Americans Want Jeff Sessions To Resign

The public at large are not buying the excuses coming from AG Jeff Sessions and the Trump White House. In a new Quinnipiac poll, more than half believe he lied under oath and should resign over his testimony.

Please note that Quinnipiac leans Republican. Consistently.

American voters say 52 - 40 percent that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearings and say 51 - 42 percent that he should resign, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released today.

The new poll also shows that America is unhappy about the way Trump is dealing with Russia andAmerican voters support 66 - 30 percent an "independent commission investigating potential links between some of Donald Trump's campaign advisors and the Russian government."

Laura Clawson reminds us about "a CNN/ORC poll in which a majority of respondents said there should be a special prosecutor on Donald Trump’s ties to Russia."

Even though the die-hard Trumpers don't care what he does or says, the American public does.