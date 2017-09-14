Trump Called Jeff Sessions An 'Idiot' And Wanted Him To Resign

The NY Times is reporting that Donald Trump berated Jeff Sessions so hard after the special counsel was appointed that the AG offered up his resignation.

Reporters Schmidt and Haberman tell us that after Bob Mueller got the job of investigating the Russians, Trump became furious that they lost control of the narrative and blamed Sessions for recusing himself.

Mr. Trump unleashed a string of insults on his attorney general. Ashen and emotional, Mr. Sessions told the president he would quit and sent a resignation letter to the White House, according to four people who were told details of the meeting. Mr. Sessions would later tell associates that the demeaning way the president addressed him was the most humiliating experience in decades of public life.

Cooler heads prevailed among those in the Oval Office and convinced Trump not to dump Sessions after unceremoniously firing FBI Directer James Comey.

I wonder if Trump will call this article "fake news?"

On May 17th, while debating who should take over the FBI, Trump's legal counsel received a call informing them that a special council had been appointed.

When the phone call ended, Mr. McGahn relayed the news to the president and his aides. Almost immediately, Mr. Trump lobbed a volley of insults at Mr. Sessions, telling the attorney general it was his fault they were in the current situation. Mr. Trump told Mr. Sessions that choosing him to be attorney general was one of the worst decisions he had made, called him an “idiot,” and said that he should resign.

Sen. Sessions was the first and only Senator to endorse Trump way back when and was viewed as one of his most loyal servants supporters.

Obviously Trump doesn't give the loyalty he demands from those around him.

Why Sessions is still in the White House is a mystery to me since he is seventy years old, well off and doesn't need to take that kind of guff from a man like Trump.

I know being the Attorney General is a great gig, but what about ones dignity?

As we've seen, he'll throw the entire GOP under the bus just to get a little positive press.