Republicans Commence To Eat Their Own

"I am going to save Social Security without any cuts. I know where to get the money from. Nobody else does." (May 21,2015)

"I am going to save Medicare." (Oct. 30, 2015)

It's promises in tweets like these that caused many Americans to jump on the Trump train. At every rally, speech or interview, Trump swore he would protect Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare. He also stated that his plan would provide healthcare for all. Better coverage, cheaper plans he promised them.

The only problem is that this was inconsistent with Republican ideology which wants to kill all those programs. Ryan and McConnell were willing to ignore these conflicts during the election, but now the time has come to repeal and replace. The Ryan GOP healthcare bill breaks every promise Trump made to his voters on this subject. Now is the time we will learn who's side Trump is really on. Is he beholden to his voters or the GOP?

Trump is not known for his consistency. One day he's claiming he'll lock Hillary up for baseless charges, the next he could care less. Sometimes he states he is besties with Putin, other times he claims, "Putin who?" Last week he tweeted that Obama was wire tapping his phones, this week his press secretary stated that Trump really doesn't think Obama tapped his phones. He's consistently inconsistent.

Yet you can count on Trump for a few things: he lies, won't take responsibility when things go wrong, will take responsibility for great things he hasn't actually done like creating jobs, will attack anyone for criticizing him, is a con man through and through, etc. Most of all, Trump holds grudges. And like the elephant that is the mascot of his adopted party, he never forgets those wrongs that he feels others have committed against him. Never.

Just look at what he did to Mitt Romney. Trump purposefully and publicly humiliated him by making him beg for the Secretary of State position. All the while, Trump was never, ever going to appoint him. He intended to get even and make Romney look like a fool, and he succeeded.

He selected Ben Carson for HUD with the intent of destroying it for its audacity in suing Trump and his father back in 1973 for violating housing anti-discrimination laws. It's even been said that the entire Trump presidency is a response to Obama teasing Trump publicly at the White House Correspondence dinner in 2011. And so on...

I would bet the house that Trump has an enemies list.

At one time, Obama was probably target number one. Now number one is assigned to Paul Ryan. Ryan earned that distinction when he uninvited Trump to his Michigan rally after the "grab them by the p*ssy" comment was made public. It took Ryan months to endorse Trump, and it took Trump even longer to endorse Ryan. Like two kids fighting over a toy, they begrudgingly shook hands.

This beef has not gone away; there is a giant crack in the Republican Party. Ryan and his supporters think they are simply using Trump to sign their long list of laws they've been dreaming about for eight years. They think they are the ones holding the power, that they can get rid of Trump whenever his liabilities outweigh his benefits. On the other hand, the Trump team is using Ryan and cohorts to write the laws they want. They also believe they are more powerful and will likewise clean house when Ryan and the gang are of no use.

And so it begins

Ryan is pushing his healthcare bill like his life depended on it -- because his political life does. With constituents demanding some sort of healthcare program and midterm elections coming in 2018, Ryan's congressional gang has no choice but to put forth an alternative to the ACA. If they simply repeal and don't replace, they will be voted out. Ryan has even resorted to buying ads against other Republicans that tell their constituents to demand their representatives support his bill. This is nothing less than a stab in the back.

Trump's gang wants to see nothing short of repeal. Trump may publicly say that he wants healthcare for all, to save Social Security and other government benefits programs, but he doesn't. This is just another election lie like the "lock her up" lie. Trump knew he could not win without this promise.

You have to pay attention not to what they say, but in what they do to know the truth.

Trump only listens to Bannon, Breitbart, Fox News, Infowars and the like. And what those people have been doing for years is railing against the Republican Party. They believe Republicans like Ryan and his supporters are Republican In Name Only (RINO). Breitbart even sells merchandise with RINO emblazed on it. They do not support these RINOs and most certainly do not support government healthcare.

Just this week, Breitbart once again went on the attack again. Their top story exposes Ryan for the Trump hater he is. In it they released a secretly recorded phone conversation between Ryan and multiple Republican representatives. In it he clearly stated his opposition to Trump, and added that he would never support him. This can read as nothing other than a deliberate call for Trumpites to attack Ryan and his gang.

They are answering that call. Noah Wall of FreedomWorks, Breitbart News Daily, Alex Marlow of Sirius XM, and Lou Dobbs of Fox Business News are calling for Ryan to resign. Even Jenny Beth Martin of the Tea Party Patriots got in on the action when she met with Trump earlier this week. Martin emphasized to Trump that he should not forget that it was Ryan that did not support him during the Access Hollywood fiasco, but Tea Party Patriots and her PAC never waned in their support.

Since the Women's March, FreedomWorks, Breitbart, Senators Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Mike Lee and Representative Jim Jordon have been planning a protest called FreedomWorks Day of Action tomorrow, March 15th at the Capitol Building. Republican protesting against Republicans!

The Republican civil war has begun. Pass the popcorn please.