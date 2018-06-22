George Will Urges Voters To Punish Trump's 'Poodles'

Since today's Republican Party have proven to be a mass of invertebrates, George Will argues that voters should vote for the Democrats instead as a means of curbing some of the worst excesses of Trump, rationalizing that Senate Republicans can contain any Democrat mischief in the House, should they win control there as expected.

A few years ago, a column where George Will would urge his readers to vote for the Democrats would have seemed like something from The Onion. But that was before Trump.

Source: Washington Times