Rev. Barber Hits Kansas Rep's Claims On Health Care: 'It's A Form Of Heresy'

Joy Reid took a minute on her show today to highlight Kansas Representative Roger Marshall's horrible comments on the poor, healthcare, and Jesus. Rev. Barber did not hold back.

"Well, this is a form of heresy," Dr. Barber said. "It is what the so-called religious evangelicals put out there."

Barber explained that the passage Jesus mentioned there reaches back to one in Deuteronomy, where Jews were admonished to take care of the poor, sick, and aliens in their land.

He added, "Jesus, if he did anything, provided free health care, Joy."

And that right there is what it looks like when a REAL religious leader steps up and speaks the truth.