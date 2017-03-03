Kansas Congressman Says Jesus Confirms Poor People Don't Want Healthcare

How did this guy ever get to be a doctor? Seriously, just how? And why is it that the nastiest, rudest, cruelest doctors end up being Congressmen?

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kochland) used to be a doctor before he was a sh*tty congressman. Now he's a poor-shaming idiot who hates poor people and thinks there are just going to be people who don't want health care, "just like Jesus said."

“Just like Jesus said, ‘The poor will always be with us,’” Marshall said in an interview with STAT. “There is a group of people that just don’t want health care and aren’t going to take care of themselves.”

He went on, “The Medicaid population, which is [on] a free credit card, as a group, do probably the least preventive medicine and taking care of themselves and eating healthy and exercising. And I’m not judging, I’m just saying socially that’s where they are.”

No. He's judging. Totally judging. Right?

And then you see what he imagines health care to actually be, and you realize he's not just judging poor people, he's also hoping they die so there will be more money for his rich friends and himself.

“Our vision was that we would look more like a hotel with customer service that delivered five-star health care,” he said of the hospital he helped run in Kansas. “So our cafeteria looks more like a coffee shop than it does a sterile hospital dining room. We have bright windows everywhere, and outside of every window there’s a garden. Thinking that healing is more than just a knife and a needle.”

Apparently healing is only for those who could afford it. Interesting that.

I remember this being what Jesus said.

When did we see You sick or in prison and visit You?’ And the King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of Mine, you did for Me.’

I am, however, having difficulty finding the part of the Bible where Jesus shrugged and just said poor people don't want health care and want to stay poor forever, despite society's efforts to help. In fact, that specific passage to which he referred is an admonition to those who criticized a poor woman for making a sacrifice of oil and perfume to clean his feet.

Apparently they don't teach humanity in Marshall's church, or in the medical school he attended.

PS. By the way, he beat Rep. Tim Huelskamp in 2016. If you thought they couldn't get meaner or crazier than Huelskamp, guess again.