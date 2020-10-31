Moderator Has The 'Receipts' After No-Show Kansas Republican Lies About Debate Invitations

A moderator from NBC News affiliate KSNT in Topeka, Kansas, called out a local politician, and Twitter is here for it. It all started when Republican Congressman Roger Marshall, who is running for Senate, ignored the news channel’s invitations. KSNT invited both Kansas Sen. Barbara Bollier and Marshall to a debate, only to hear back from Bollier in regard to it. During the segment, the moderator clarified that Marshall was contacted not just once but multiple times.

”One candidate agreed to appear. We want to be clear that we emailed, called, and even sent a certified letter to Congressman Marshall inviting him to participate tonight but he ignored the request,” the moderator said. “And as part of that we were clear with the candidates we would have just one candidate on to answer questions if just one agreed to participate.”

She then accompanied her statement with a nice presentation slide depicting the dates Marshall was contacted, but that wasn’t all—she brought the receipts. In a bold and baus move, the moderator pulled out the receipts for the certified letters sent to Marshall on Sept. 29. She even had a tweet from Oct. 26 enlarged on the screen in which Marshall alleged he had a prior commitment on the day of the debate.

All this came after Marshall blatantly lied to KSNT’s sister station, Southeast Kansas, and said that the debate seemed like a “set up” since he was not aware of it until the day before. This moderator was not down to take his shit and called him out on live television, and people loved it.

Pulling out the receipts, she said: “Just to be abundantly clear and to be completely transparent, this right here is a receipt showing we sent Congressman Marshall a letter by certified mail on September 29. We also—Bob, as we know, had just seen the tweet that showed on Monday, whether it was Congressman Marshall or someone from his campaign, that he did say that he had prior obligations, which is why—so not sure why he's saying that he thought this was maybe some type of set up or maybe something we dropped, but definitely not the case.”

Moments after the clip was posted on Twitter, replies on how savage the moderator was flooded the thread. Check it out for yourself.

When you have the receipts, no one can complain, and she has those receipts ready on deck pic.twitter.com/m4oDtEkInx — Eric Chaney (@Eric_Cha93) October 29, 2020

Come on Kansas, help Marshall Free up his busy schedule pic.twitter.com/X9sApZCOjg — Zora Neale HurtSomeone (@ThusSpakeZora) October 29, 2020

And there’s a lot more where that came from. Check out the thread on Twitter for more memes and gifs applauding her response.

Posted with permission from Daily Kos.