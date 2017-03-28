Sean Spicer Gets Nasty With April Ryan At Presser Over Russian Dressing

Somebody needs to give this White House some serious training on how you treat reporters in general and African American women reporters in particular. April Ryan does not want this to be about her race but CLEARLY for the Trump people it is.

Sean Spicer became quite agitated at April Ryan, the Washington Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio, for asking how the Trump White House will rehab its image after suffering a bad two months in the Oval Office.

He badgered her for almost two minutes before abruptly ending his press conference.

The veteran reporter started off with a joke saying, "Sean, you don't seem so happy."

The look on Spicer's face showed he was visibly irritated.

APRIL RYAN: How does this administration try to revamp its image? Two and a half months in, you’ve got this [WaPo] story today, you’ve got other things going on. You’ve got Russia, you’ve got wiretaps…” SPICER: No! We don’t have that. APRIL RYAN: You’ve got investigations on Capitol Hill,” Ryan pointed out. SPICER: “I get it, I’ve said it from the day that I got here until whenever that there is no connection. You’ve got Russia! If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russian connection.” I appreciate your agenda here but the reality is… at some point, report the facts! The facts are that every single person who has been briefed on this subject has come away with the same conclusion. I’m sorry that that disgusts you. You’re shaking your head. I appreciate it but understand this, that at some point, the facts are what they are. And every single person who has been briefed on this situation with respect to the situation with Russia — Republican, Democrat, Obama appointee, career [staff] — have all come to the same conclusion. At some point, April, you’re going to have to take no for an answer with respect to whether or not there was collusion.

If she's shaking her head, Sean, it's because she has sources that have been briefed who have NOT come to that conclusion. There is so clearly a coverup to the Sally Yates testimony from your White House and so clearly a collusion with Devin Nunes to blow up this investigation that we have no doubt Trump is demanding you put up a fight to save his short political career.

Getting snippy with the black woman might earn you points with the racist MAGA crowd but we see right through you.