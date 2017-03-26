Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I don't think I've seen a more laughably unaware commercial since those infernal UNTUCKit shirt ads (seriously, if the biggest problem in your life is finding a shirt that looks good untucked, get down on your knees and thank the holy deity of your choosing for such a unbelievably privileged life). Chuck Todd's not afraid to hold politicians "to the rules"? In what parallel universe?

Not that it isn't needed. I rewatched the documentary "The Brainwashing of My Dad" by Jen Senko with my youngest daughter who is writing a paper on the yellow journalism of William Randolph Hearst, trying to give her an conceptualization of the damage that blatant propaganda disguised as journalism can do, not only to the thinking of the consumers, but the ripple effect to other media outlets. I think there's a strong argument to be made that the "Fox Effect" has resulted in us having the least competent, least intelligent narcissistic blowhard as president.

Contrast, if you will, Chuck Todd's long history of not understanding his job with this tweetstorm by expatriate Steph Bello on Twitter. This one is, in particular, my favorite:

@ericgarland 6. If cable news were meeting the enormity of this moment there's no way the GOP would be able to do SCOTUS/healthcare ANYTHING — Steph Bello (@steph_bello) March 25, 2017

If we had a functional media, not bending over backwards for some Bizarro-World sense of "balance," we could stop processing the news of the day as political wins and losses and start looking at what they really mean. How the ACHA would end up killing Americans so that a tiny percentage of the very wealthiest in the country could get tax cuts. We would not be talking tax reform at the behest of an Ayn Rand devotee who dreamed of starving Grandma back in college. And we most certainly wouldn't have Donald Trump in the White House.

