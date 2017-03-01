'Terrible Abuse Of A Grieving Widow': Ex-NSA Analyst Says Trump 'Trapped' Dead SEAL's Wife

Former NSA analyst and columnist John Schindler reacted in horror on Tuesday after seeing Trump “exploit” Carryn Owens, the wife of slain Chief Petty Officer William (Ryan) Owens.

According to Schindler, the president crossed the line during his address to a joint session of Congress when he used Carryn Owens as a political prop.

Schindler immediately expressed his disgust on Twitter.


