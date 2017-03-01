Toddler-In-Chief Sticks To The Script. So What?

By LeftOfCenter
The U.S. mainstream media has a very short memory. Did you know that Trump has 'pivoted' and/or is suddenly reasonable simply based on his delivery of ONE speech? He was on his best behavior and listened to his handlers like a big boy, in front of Congress no less.

Simply compare this abusive relationship between Trump and the media to a familiar cartoon theme: Charlie Brown tries to kick the football that Lucy pretends to hold and then SPLAT! Seriously guys, are you really going to get talked into bed by this liar after all he's done to you? Too late.

Thankfully, those on the rational side of the aisle noticed the media's appalling behavior. Left-Twitter seldom disappoints.

It would be nice if the gullible media wised up a little, dontcha think?


