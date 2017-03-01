Toddler-In-Chief Sticks To The Script. So What?

The U.S. mainstream media has a very short memory. Did you know that Trump has 'pivoted' and/or is suddenly reasonable simply based on his delivery of ONE speech? He was on his best behavior and listened to his handlers like a big boy, in front of Congress no less.

Simply compare this abusive relationship between Trump and the media to a familiar cartoon theme: Charlie Brown tries to kick the football that Lucy pretends to hold and then SPLAT! Seriously guys, are you really going to get talked into bed by this liar after all he's done to you? Too late.

Thankfully, those on the rational side of the aisle noticed the media's appalling behavior. Left-Twitter seldom disappoints.

Sadly no. The compulsion for normalcy is so strong it's very hard to overcome, even for those who just last wk were "enemies of the people." https://t.co/pFTklcPUMu — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 1, 2017

Media Falls Over Itself to Call Trump 'Presidential' After His First Coherent Speech https://t.co/gYrWSM1KaD — Melissa D. (@miss__melissa__) March 1, 2017

Can't believe this media coverage about "Is this the 'new' Trump?" after last night. He READ a speech. There is no pivot. He's the same POS. — Matt (@SoxShark39) March 1, 2017

President Trump spoke tonight with a different tone and different approach than the inaugural. Spoke to all of America. #JointAddress — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 1, 2017

Translation: a lot of White folk have extremely low standards and have perfected the art of congratulating mediocrity/criminal incompetence. https://t.co/WaPgUgWb3z — Propane Jane™ (@docrocktex26) March 1, 2017

"Policy aside, it was a well-delivered speech" pic.twitter.com/Th2DrYa5Yb — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 1, 2017

It would be nice if the gullible media wised up a little, dontcha think?

